Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,842 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

MP Materials Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 742,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.