Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.38. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

