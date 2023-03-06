Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,566. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $783.20. The stock had a trading volume of 205,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $719.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

