Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $48.38. 2,710,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

