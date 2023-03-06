Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 687,823 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,494,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,823 shares during the period. Membership Collective Group accounts for about 8.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 12.83% of Membership Collective Group worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,075.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 358,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,120. Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Membership Collective Group Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

