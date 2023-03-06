Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,825. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

