Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.70 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.14% of BOX worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 495,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,593. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,054. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

