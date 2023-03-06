Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of YETI by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

YETI Trading Down 0.7 %

YETI Profile

NYSE YETI traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.