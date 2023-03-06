Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 600,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,813. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

