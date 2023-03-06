Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,125 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,513. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $389.57.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

