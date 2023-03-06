Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 400 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IBDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 289,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,265. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

