PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 980 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $134.26.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

