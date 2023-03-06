PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,677. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

