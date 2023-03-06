PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 181.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. 119,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,402. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.