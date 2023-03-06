Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LSI Industries worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $428.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

