Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,585 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 471,476 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $10,147,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 509.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 458,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.42. 274,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

