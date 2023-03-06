Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 252,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,438. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

