Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at $602,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 115,120 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,719. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

