Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after buying an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. 3,541,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

