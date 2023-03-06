Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.20. The company had a trading volume of 316,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,353. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.