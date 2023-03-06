Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

