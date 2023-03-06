Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

DIA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.70 and its 200-day moving average is $326.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

