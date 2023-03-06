Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

