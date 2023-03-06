Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $6.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

