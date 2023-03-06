Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 41,968 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,968 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock remained flat at $110.02 during midday trading on Monday. 1,019,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

