Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.23

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 5770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

