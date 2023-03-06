Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.23

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 5770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Perion Network Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Perion Network
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
