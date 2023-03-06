Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 648,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,160. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

