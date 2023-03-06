Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 37,354 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 0.6% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 312,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,838. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

