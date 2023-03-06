Permit Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. Paramount Global comprises about 2.2% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

