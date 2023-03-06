Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 612,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

