Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 1,363 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.49. 496,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.