Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.34. 76,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,656. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

