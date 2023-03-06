Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys Shares of 2,686 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.63. 125,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,171. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $1,503,696. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.