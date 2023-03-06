Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $291,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.7 %

INGR traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,386. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

