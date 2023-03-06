Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,007,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

