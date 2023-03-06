Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases 50,000 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up 2.6% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,066. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

