Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $302,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $60.21. 592,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

