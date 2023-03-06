Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 408,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.