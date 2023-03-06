Phase 2 Partners LLC Buys 15,899 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 3.3% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.78. 32,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,361. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

