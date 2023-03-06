Phase 2 Partners LLC Sells 8,469 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phase 2 Partners LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.8% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.39. 420,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.50 and its 200 day moving average is $343.76. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

