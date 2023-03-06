Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.87. 363,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,252. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

