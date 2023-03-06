Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México makes up 1.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.06% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSMX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.72. 9,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,604. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

