Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Increases Stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the quarter. Third Coast Bancshares accounts for 1.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 1.95% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 281,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.92. 11,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,574. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $17.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

