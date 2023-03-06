Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $15.68 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,844,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,000. ING Groep makes up approximately 5.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 28.9% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 758,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 170,310 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 10.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ING Groep by 224.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 110,931 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 88.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 120,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. 593,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

