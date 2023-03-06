Philosophy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Par Pacific worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Par Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Par Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 51.6% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PARR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.46. 134,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Articles

