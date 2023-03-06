Philosophy Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,088 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the quarter. Telesat accounts for 0.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.82% of Telesat worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Telesat by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Telesat stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Telesat Corp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Telesat Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.