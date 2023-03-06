Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up about 1.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.30. 59,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

