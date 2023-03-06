Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.5 %

ABC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.33. 217,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,031,212 shares of company stock worth $995,591,784. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

