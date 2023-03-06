Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.09. 71,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,798. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.06 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.62 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.