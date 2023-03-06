Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.2% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 676.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. 885,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

